When does the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack release?

Whether you’ve owned the rounded and colorful Japanese one or the North American grey box, you can’t deny it has given us countless hours of fun memories. In this anniversary post to celebrate the SNES and its 30th Anniversary since its release in the United States, we take a look at some top 10 titles that it had during the height of its heyday, the era we fondly look back on and called the “Bit Wars”. This will be a fun ride of memories, so let’s get ready to jump right in. A little disclaimer: This isn’t my personal top 10 (otherwise you’d be scratching your head or going “Huh, so he played it too.” on me.) games/series, I’m just taking some of the best games the system had to offer. In no particular order. And with that out of the way, let’s roll.