Jeffrey Bauer has created a unique fidget toy in the form of the LUKIZZI Maze Ball which he has launched via Kickstarter this week with the aim of helping you focus, lower stress and help reduce any anxiety you may experience during your day. The pocket -sized dexterity tool and fidget toy can aid those with ADHD, anxiety Autism and Dementia and has been proven to exercise your brain as it benefits go just beyond fund say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates). If the LUKIZZI Maze Ball campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the LUKIZZI Maze Ball fidget toy project checkout the promotional video below.