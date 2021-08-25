Pre-Transplant Dialysis Modality and Post-Transplant Hypertension

Pediatr Nephrol. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1007/s00467-021-05249-8. Online ahead of print. Research indicates that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) infection can impact every organ, and the effects can range from asymptomatic to severe disease. Since it was first discovered in December 2019, our understanding has grown about its impact on kidney disease. In general, children have less severe disease than adults, and this tendency appears to extend to special pediatric kidney populations (e.g., chronic kidney disease and immunosuppressed patients with solid organ transplants or nephrotic syndrome). However, in a fraction of infected children, SARS-CoV2 causes an array of kidney manifestations, ranging from acute kidney injury to thrombotic microangiopathy, with potential implications for increased risk of morbidity and mortality. Additional considerations surround the propensity for clotting extracorporeal circuits in children with SARS-CoV2 infection that are receiving kidney replacement therapy. This review provides an update on our current understanding of SARS-CoV2 for pediatric nephrologists and highlights knowledge gaps to be addressed by future research during this ongoing pandemic, particularly the social disparities magnified during this period.