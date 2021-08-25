Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Pre-Transplant Dialysis Modality and Post-Transplant Hypertension

By Victoria Socha
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few data available on the association between pre-kidney transplant dialysis modality and post-transplantation hypertension. During a virtual poster session at the NKF 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings, Ekamol Tantisattamo, MD, FACP, FASN, FNKF, FAST, FASDIN, and colleagues presented results from an analysis examining the relationship between dialysis modality pre-transplant and hypertension following kidney transplant. The poster was titled Dialysis Modality and Hypertension at an Early Post-Kidney Transplant Period: A Propensity Score Weighting.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systolic Hypertension#Kidney Transplants#Peritoneal Dialysis#Facp#Fasn#Fnkf#Fasdin#Avf#Avg#Psw#Mmhg#Udomkittivorakul N#Eguchi N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Hepatitis C kidney transplant: Is it possible?

Some people living with hepatitis C can receive a kidney transplant if their kidneys fail. These individuals can also donate a kidney if they are otherwise healthy and a doctor agrees that it is appropriate. Globally, an estimated. people live with chronic hepatitis C. Each year, about 290,000 people die...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

U.S. Kidney Transplant Outcomes Are Improving

TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Here's some hopeful news for those who have kidney transplants: Long-term survival rates have improved over the past three decades, a review shows. "There has been a gratifying improvement in kidney transplant survival, both for patients and the kidney graft itself, from 1996...
Health Servicesomahanews.net

Jehangir Hospital achieves milestone of kidney transplant

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, a leading healthcare institution based out of Pune, stated that it conducted its 500th kidney transplant on July 13, 2021 making it one of the most successful healthcare institutions in the city. Jehangir Hospital recorded its first transplant way back in January,...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Local musician Lenny Price's kidney transplant very successful

He’s been given a gift words can’t describe, and life couldn’t be better for Ellensburg musician Lenny Price. After years of dialysis and kidney issues, the local keyboard and saxophonist, music educator and musician finally had his kidney transplant on July 30 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle. “Some people...
Anderson, MOArkansas Online

Former Anderson, Mo., resident gets double lung transplant

ST LOUIS -- Former McDonald County resident Tim Almeter, a son of Anderson residents Karen and Bernie Almeter, recently had a successful double-lung transplant and is doing well. Tim has a genetic disease called cystic fibrosis that primarily affects the lungs, he said. His lung function began to decline when...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Transplant for Multiple Myeloma Effective at Age 75 and Older

Patients aged 75 or older with multiple myeloma (MM) can successfully undergo autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) with outcomes comparable to patients aged 60 to 69, according to the results of a study published in Cancer. However, utilization of transplant in this population remains low, study researchers noted. The study...
HealthMedscape News

US Kidney Transplants Grow in Number and Success

Kidney transplantation has recently been happening at a record pace and with unprecedented success despite patients having more risk factors than ever before. During 2016-2019, US centers performed kidney transplants in nearly 77,000 patients, a jump of almost 25% compared with 4-year averages of about 62,000 patients throughout 2004-2015. That works out to about 15,000 more patients receiving donor kidneys, Sundaram Hariharan, MD, and associates reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in a review of all US renal transplantations performed during 1996-2019.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Kidney implications of SARS-CoV2 infection in children

Pediatr Nephrol. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1007/s00467-021-05249-8. Online ahead of print. Research indicates that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) infection can impact every organ, and the effects can range from asymptomatic to severe disease. Since it was first discovered in December 2019, our understanding has grown about its impact on kidney disease. In general, children have less severe disease than adults, and this tendency appears to extend to special pediatric kidney populations (e.g., chronic kidney disease and immunosuppressed patients with solid organ transplants or nephrotic syndrome). However, in a fraction of infected children, SARS-CoV2 causes an array of kidney manifestations, ranging from acute kidney injury to thrombotic microangiopathy, with potential implications for increased risk of morbidity and mortality. Additional considerations surround the propensity for clotting extracorporeal circuits in children with SARS-CoV2 infection that are receiving kidney replacement therapy. This review provides an update on our current understanding of SARS-CoV2 for pediatric nephrologists and highlights knowledge gaps to be addressed by future research during this ongoing pandemic, particularly the social disparities magnified during this period.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy