Phillips appointed to cemetery panel
The Berryville City Council last week appointed another member to the city’s Memorial Park Cemetery Commission. Sally Phillips was approved by a unanimous vote to fill the vacancy left by the recent resignation of Richard Harp. It was the second new appointment to the commission in recent weeks, following the approval of Johnice Glisson, who was appointed to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of former commissioner David Sparks.www.carrollconews.com
