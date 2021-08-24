Eureka Springs Hospital to receive Medicare reimbursement

Eureka Springs Hospital will receive $690,000 from last year’s Medicare reimbursement, chief financial officer Bill Couch reported Aug. 16. Couch told the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission that he recently filed the hospital’s Medicare cost report for 2020 and expects the reimbursement to come through as soon as the report is accepted. That shouldn’t take more than two months, Couch said. Couch estimated that the hospital has $400,000 in reimbursements from Medicare so far in 2021.