Jaguars Place Travis Etienne on Injured Reserve, Ending his Season

By Brad Senkiw
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Etienne's rookie season is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed the former Clemson running back on the injured reserve list Tuesday after he was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury in his foot that will require surgery. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, only players on the 53-man roster, which isn't...

NFLFakeTeams

2021 Fantasy Football: Jacksonville Jaguars Outlook Following the Injury to Travis Etienne

Injuries are the absolute worst. Seeing a player get hurt at any point is downright awful and I wish we could turn the injury sliders off every year as if we were playing Madden. But unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports, and we have to adjust to the potential altered outcomes that could stem from them. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll sadly be without rookie running back Travis Etienne for the entire 2021 season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars injury report: Travis Etienne suffers Lisfranc injury vs. Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be without one of their first-round draft picks for the Week 1 regular season opener against the Houston Texans — running back Travis Etienne reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury. It should be determined today how long he’ll miss. So... what exactly is a Lisfranc injury?. According...
NFLUSA Today

Travis Etienne named Jaguars' most pivotal non-Trevor Lawrence rookie

Whenever a team drafts a franchise quarterback, that quarterback’s play essentially becomes a referendum on the administration that picked him. Such will almost inevitably be the case for Jacksonville Jaguars’ first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who is the most important rookie from the 2021 class. But he’s not the only...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne far from disappointment

It’s not often that an NFL team drafts a running back in the first round of the draft. After all, you can always get a good one in later rounds. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars, with head coach Urban Meyer at the helm, have shown that they are not afraid to think outside the box. Thus, they picked Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in this year’s selection meeting. They believed they got a player with the potential to be a dual threat on offense. Nevertheless, Chris Roling of Bleacher Report was unfazed with E-T-N’s preseason debut.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Have Made An Official Decision On Travis Etienne

Just under 24 hours ago, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury. Initially, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Etienne suffered a sprained foot. “We don’t know the seriousness of it yet,” Meyer said in his postgame press conference.
NFL247Sports

Travis Etienne injury update: Jaguars rookie RB to undergo further testing

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will be further evaluated this week after suffering a foot injury in Monday night's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Etienne was seen limping after the game in a walking boot on his left foot, according to Schefter.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Jacksonville Jaguars first-rounder Travis Etienne out for season with mid-foot sprain

NEW ORLEANS – Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will miss his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury – a tarsometatarsal fracture-dislocation in the middle area of the foot – that will require surgery. The Jaguars placed Etienne on injured reserve Tuesday, officially ending any hope he could...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Rookie RB Travis Etienne Out Indefinitely With Mid-Foot Sprain

Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne left Monday’s preseason game with a foot injury and was seen after the game in a walking boot. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Etienne specifically suffered a mid-foot sprain that is expected to sideline him indefinitely and require further testing. This creates a situation...
