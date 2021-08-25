Pet of the Week | Rafa

Dislikes: Vet exams, living in a kennel and the unknown. Looking for an enthusiastic, human-centric sidekick? Rafa is the type of dog that is going to look to his person before he makes any decisions. A real listener. Basically, if you’re in need of a personal, in-home therapist to vent your worries and woes to, then Rafa will be there for you. He will sit by your side (or on your lap) and provide you with reassurance and all the confidence-boosting compliments that you may need. Your classified information will be held tightly, and trust will not be broken. He only has one request himself… and that is that you be his confidence booster too! It’s a promise for a lifetime of mutual self-esteem building and certainty. Together, you both will be the most self-assured pair in the park! If you think Rafa would be a good match for your psychoanalytical mind, then reach out to his people at the shelter — they can make the arrangements for your first counseling session.