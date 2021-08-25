Cancel
California State

Activision Blizzard lawsuit expands with new amendment

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of California has filed an amendment in its ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard which expands the scope of the lawsuit to include temporary workers and contractors. While the initial lawsuit focused solely on full-time female employees that had been negatively impacted by the company’s toxic workplace culture, it will now also represent those who worked for Activision Blizzard on a temporary basis.

BusinessSlate

The Investors Trying to Fix the Most Toxic Company in Video Games

In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued video-game giant Activision Blizzard, alleging, more or less, that the company has a workplace environment from hell. Regulators said a two-year investigation into the company revealed an alcohol-drenched “frat boy” culture that included inappropriate conduct by executives, men openly joking about rape, and a general “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” The company called the lawsuit “truly meritless and irresponsible” (though it seemed to have some trouble figuring out how to respond), and more than 2,000 current and former employees responded by putting their names on an open letter that said, “We no longer trust that our leaders will place employee safety above their own interests.” In early August, employees shared their salaries en masse, Bloomberg reported, to pressure the company into confronting pay inequities. One executive, Blizzard head J. Allen Brack, resigned. California has since expanded its suit against the gamemaker, alleging the company shredded documents “related to investigations and complaints.” Activision Blizzard denied these allegations, and the fate of the legal and organizing efforts is uncertain.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

World Of Warcraft is removing Blizzard developer names, too

The Overwatch development team announced on Thursday that they would rename cowboy McCree later this year. The change is due to the name's association with former Blizzard developer Jesse McCree, who left the company after a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging workplace sexual harassment and discrimination. McCree is not specifically named in the lawsuit.
Businesssirusgaming.com

Blizzard to Rename Overwatch Character McCree Amid Lawsuit

Game company Blizzard has recently released a statement about changing the name of Overwatch character Jesse McCree after the departure of the real-life Jesse McCree. After the real-life Jesse McCree left Blizzard due to California’s lawsuit that alleged sexual harassment and discrimination at the company, it was decided that the character in the Overwatch game will be renamed. According to the company, they want to rename him into something better so that it represents what Overwatch stands for.
BusinessPosted by
ClutchPoints

Activision Blizzard Gets Accused of Destroying Evidence

The Activision Blizzard lawsuit just keeps getting worse. With everything going on, one would think they’re on the path to redeeming themselves. Well, that isn’t quite the case. See, Activision Blizzard is now getting accused by the California DFEH or Department of Fair Employment and Housing of shredding abuse evidence.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Animation And Videogame Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Renderforest, Activision Blizzard, Maxon Computer, NewTek

The Latest Released Worldwide Animation And Videogame market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Animation And Videogame market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Animation And Videogame market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Animaker Inc., Activision Blizzard, Maxon Computer, NewTek, Inc., Renderforest, Corel Corporation, Microsoft, Apple, Autodesk Inc, Sony, Adobe, Smith Micro Software, Inc, EIAS3D, SideFX, Tencent & Autodesk Inc.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Overwatch: McCree to change name due to Activision Blizzard controversy

Overwatch, the multiplayer action phenomenon of Activision Blizzard, has been the last game to suffer the effects of the controversy that has engulfed the company. McCree He is one of the most charismatic characters in the title, and the fact that he owes his name to one of the developers of the title (Jesse McCree, who was recently fired) has been more than enough for the company to decide. change it with the intention of detaching from it. In addition, it has also confirmed that they will not release content based on something real.
BusinessVentureBeat

State agency accuses Activision Blizzard of shredding HR records

The California agency investigating Activision Blizzard for sex discrimination has accused the big game publisher of shredding human resources records. Axios reported this week that the new claims are part of an updated complaint from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The state also expanded the lawsuit to say it is suing on behalf of temporary workers in addition to female full-time employees for sex discrimination and pay inequity.
California Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Sexism lawsuit: California accuses Blizzard of obstructing investigation

Activision Blizzard allegedly obstructed investigations by the California agency DFEH into the sexism lawsuit against the gaming company. This is what the DFEH claims in a revised complaint that it submitted on Monday. Accordingly, Blizzard should prevent employees from sharing information with the investigators, among other things with confidentiality agreements.
California StateThe Verge

California accuses Activision Blizzard of ‘withholding and suppressing evidence’

Activision Blizzard’s leaders have promised to work to make the company a safe place for women to work — but California has now accused the company of illegally “withholding and suppressing evidence” and shredding documents that it requested for its investigation (via Axios). California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) originally filed the suit in July, which accused the company of creating a frat-like culture where female employees faced “constant sexual harassment” and discrimination.
California Statemmorpg.com

California Agency Expands Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard To Include Temporary Workers; Alleges Company Interfering With Investigation

In an update to the current ongoing lawsuit filing, it seems the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment have expanded its lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. The expanded lawsuit now includes contract workers in addition to the full time workers the lawsuit was representing. Meanwhile, the DFEH is also alleging that Activision Blizzard is directly interfering with the department's ability to conduct its investigation in relation to the lawsuit.
Video Gamespulse2.com

Activision Blizzard Shares: $105 Target From Citi

The shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) have received a price target of $105 from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) have received a price target of $105 from Citi. And Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Activision Blizzard to “Buy” from “Neutral.”
BusinessPlayStation LifeStyle

Report: Activision Blizzard Recruiters Telling Activision Blizzard Employees They ‘Freak Candidates Out’ by Pushing For Change

Following the California lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture at the company, Activision Blizzard recruiters have reportedly been approaching other Activision Blizzard employees who have been pushing for change and telling them that they “freak candidates out.” The recruiters then urge the employees to share “what we are doing as a company to eliminate this toxic behavior,” and say that they have made “strides to head this off.” Employees, however, feel that the requests they have made of Activision Blizzard leadership have still not been addressed.
California Statewmleader.com

How game developers can unionize in the wake of Activision Blizzard

On July 28, hundreds of employees at Activision Blizzard staged a walkout to demand better working conditions for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ workers. The walkout came one week after the state of California sued the corporation, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination on the job. The lawsuit details are damning: Former Blizzard game director Alex Afrasiabi allegedly harassed multiple women at the company’s annual BlizzCon event. Senior male management also hung out in a hotel room that many named the “Cosby suite” after alleged — and later convicted — rapist Bill Cosby. Women frequently faced an overwhelming frat boy culture, including “cube crawls” where inebriated men would roam the office harassing women and making sexual advances.

