Activision Blizzard lawsuit expands with new amendment
The state of California has filed an amendment in its ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard which expands the scope of the lawsuit to include temporary workers and contractors. While the initial lawsuit focused solely on full-time female employees that had been negatively impacted by the company’s toxic workplace culture, it will now also represent those who worked for Activision Blizzard on a temporary basis.www.theloadout.com
