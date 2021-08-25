Top Five Tottenham Hotspur Fan Chants

Nicknamed the ‘Lilywhites’, Tottenham Hotspur were founded in 1882, with the club one of the most successful not only in London but across the world. Although Tottenham have failed to win some of the most prestigious trophies in recent times, Spurs have a rich history of success. Tottenham were the first-ever team to lift the UEFA Cup, which was established in 1971 while they were also the first British team to win a major European trophy – a record they achieved when they won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.