The Employment Department acting director says it hinges on a 'reasonable expectation' by an employer.Oregon workers who choose not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus, even if their employers require it, could be deemed ineligible for state unemployment benefits if they lose their jobs. The acting director of the Oregon Employment Department says there are exceptions under federal law — notably a medical disability or a deeply held religious belief — but it boils down to whether an employer has a "reasonable expectation" that vaccination is necessary for a business to operate. "In broad strokes, requiring someone to be...