Helping Haiti

Ken DeYoung, co-founder of GoServ Global, was with his mission team in Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14 - the day a 7.2 earthquake struck the southwest part of the country that killed more than 2,000 people and injured in excess of 10,000. According to GoServ Global Executive Director Paul van Gorkom (based in Eagle Grove), at approximately 7:30 a.m., DeYoung was out on the balcony of his house enjoying a cup of morning coffee when things started to shake around him.