Clarion, IA

More water treatment plant measures at city council

 5 days ago

At their meeting on Tuesday, August 17, the Clarion City Council took up a variety of measures related to the planned water treatment plant again. The first was a public hearing for the submission of a Community Development Block Grant for the project. The required hearing announcements that were read noted that the city is requesting $600,000 in CDBG funds for the project, that is estimated to cost a total of $7.3 million. No public comments were made during the hearing and none had been received previously.

