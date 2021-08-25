Field of Dreams game was a dream come true for local fan

The New York Yankee and Chicago White Sox played in the Field of Dreams game last week, and it was the first MLB game played in the state of Iowa. And with the game being a huge success, fans decided to watch the movie, Field of Dreams, which was released in 1989. According to Deadline, Field of Dreams was on top of Amazon's Movers & Shakers list in movies and TV. And not only it was No. 1, but the baseball movie was also No. 2, No. 5., No. 11 and No. 12 on the list.