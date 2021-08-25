Field of Dreams game was a dream come true for local fan
On Thursday, August 12, when Kevin Costner and members of the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox walked out of a cornfield near Dyersville, Iowa, almost six million people were watching on TV. Most of us probably got chills to see the iconic scene from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” re-created in real-life. For those lucky few at the baseball game, the scene was even more powerful. Joe Nelson, one of those spectators, called the event the best baseball experience of his life.clarionnewsonline.com
Comments / 0