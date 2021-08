In her brilliant 2019 book, How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Jenny Odell warns against “context collapse,” or the ways technology can flatten us into the most universal version of ourselves. For many of us, that happens automatically online — we begin writing for an imagined broad audience, the lowest common denominator. Frequently, it makes for a barrage of ubiquitous, impersonal, and inoffensive communication that ultimately doesn’t mean much. But what if we worried less about “people who have no context for us,” Odell wondered in a 2019 Vox interview, and instead focused on speaking to people who know us and want to hear from us? What would we say then?