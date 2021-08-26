Cancel
Eddyville, IA

Ajinomoto chemical spill is fully contained

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago
One of the Ajinomoto plants in Eddyville was the site of a chemical leak on Wednesday that caused a five-hour shelter in place recommendation from authorities. Kyle Ocker/The Courier

EDDYVILLE — A chemical spill Wednesday in Eddyville caused authorities to tell residents to shelter inside their homes for nearly five hours before an all-clear was given. The spill is now fully contained.

First responders were called to the Ajinomoto plant in Eddyville at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday and were on scene until roughly 2 a.m. Thursday. A faulty valve on a hydrochloric acid on a stationary tank was to blame. A chemical plume was released into the air, but the spill was mostly contained, Mahaska County Emergency Management said.

The Mahaska County Emergency Management office said Thursday the spill has been fully contained and trained individuals are removing the chemical. The public can go about their activities as usual with no precautions necessary.

Initial calls for evacuation were quickly replaced with a directive for residents to shelter in place while emergency officials responded and assessed the situation. The original communication to evacuate was due to initial reports to the 911 center in Mahaska County that the entire town would need to be evacuated.

A joint press release from emergency management departments in Mahaska, Wapello and Monroe counties said officials quickly consulted with HAZMAT experts and determined sheltering in place was the best solution at the time.

After evaluating the situation, the Southeast Iowa Response Group HAZMAT team determined the tank needed to be completely emptied into the specially designed containment area before it could be pumped and controlled. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities kept a shelter in place recommendation in effect for Eddyville until about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said on-site safety procedures and systems worked appropriately to contain the spilled chemical to the property.

Travel on Highway 137, Monroe Wapello Road, and Highway 63N/163 was periodically impacted, but those roads are now open as of just before midnight Wednesday.

The Elliott Oil BP gas station in Eddyville quickly became a staging area for multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies. Given Eddyville's geographical location within three different counties, agencies from Mahaska, Wapello and Monroe counties have responded to the scene, as have the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation. The HAZMAT team also used information from the National Weather Service to determine the location and path of the chemical plume caused by the leak.

Ajinomoto is a company that specializes in creating additives commonly used in food, like monosodium glutamate (MSG) and umami. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No injuries were reported.

