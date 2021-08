KABUL — U.S. President Joe Biden warned Saturday that another attack could be aimed at American evacuations from Kabul in the next 24 to 36 hours. The warning comes as the White House and Pentagon blame and target an Islamic State offshoot group called ISIS K for a deadly attack Thursday in Kabul. ISIS K was relatively unknown to most Americans before the Aug. 26 attacks that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and dozens of Afghans outside the chaotic Kabul airport — the last bastion of America’s 20-year occupation.