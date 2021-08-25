Cancel
9 Ways the Modern Worship Service Is Changing

lifewayresearch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1998, Netflix was only a year old and only offered DVDs by mail. In 2006, Apple was on the verge of introducing the world to the first iPhone. In 2012, the idea of at-home exercise changed with the founding of Peleton. Think how much the world has changed since...

#Worship Service#Protestant Churches#Common Worship#Pastor#United States#Iphone#Duke University#Ncs#Multisite#Churchgoers#Non Protestant#Lifeway Research#Hispanic
ReligionDaily Advance

New author challenges Christians to move beyond lip service

In a region where Christian churches are plentiful and most people grow up in a house of worship, one might assume area Christians already know what beliefs and behaviors their faith requires. Newly published author Johnna Blount Purkett questions that assumption. Her book, “God Requires More than Lip Service,” calls...
Nisswa, MNPine And Lakes News

Nisswa church to host jazz worship services Aug. 22

Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host jazz worship services at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, in the Celebration Center. There will be no outside worship services Sunday. Services may be viewed via streaming video on the church's website at lccnisswa.org (live and archived) and live...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

ROSLINDALE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, UCC, ALL AGES OUTDOOR WORSHIP SERVICE

Please join us for an All-Ages outdoor worship service on Sunday, August 29at 10 a.m. Folding chairs will be set up in groups, for a socially distanced service. Masks are required and will be available for those who need one.The service will include music and a Bible Story for the children. The sermon will focus on aspects of the Lord’s Prayer. Following the service, there will be snacks, juice, and bottled water.
Evanston, ILevanstonnow.com

COVID leading to changes in Jewish holiday services

The resurgence of COVID-19 and the spread of the contagious Delta variant are causing Evanston synagogues to change how High Holy Day services will be held next month. “We need to re-create and adapt to the reality” of the health and safety situation, says Rabbi Rachel Weisz of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation.
Religionlifewayresearch.com

How to Welcome People with Disabilities in Your Church

Lifeway Research released the results of their study on the welcoming attitudes of churches toward people with disabilities in March of 2020, right before our world started shutting down because of COVID. I remember reading the findings and carrying my computer into the other room where my husband sat. “You...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Sedgwick County, KSKAKE TV

College Hill church moves worship services outdoor, online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County, the College Hill United Methodist Church is moving its worship services outdoors and online. Indoor gatherings will be limited to small groups of all ages. The church says it is in phase three of its reopening...
Lafollette, TN1450wlaf.com

AM worship service from FBC La Follette at 11 am Sunday. Listen here.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The First Baptist Church of La Follette’s regular weekly radio broadcast airs as scheduled over 1450 WLAF radio and FM 100.9 Sunday as well as over WLAF-TV 12 at 11am. Church pastor Philip Fischbach is also delivering his sermon here on 1450wlaf.com. Click HERE to listen. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/24/2021-10AM)
Income Taxtheeastcountygazette.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Are You Eligible to Receive $1,400?

Today many American families are struggling with a financial crunch. If that wasn’t enough, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has made their life even worse. Now, with almost no source of income, Americans are demanding a fourth stimulus check. Despite the challenges, many Americans are unlikely to receive fourth stimulus...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Public HealthFiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Anti-’Covid tyranny’ campaigner in hospital with virus

Caleb Wallace from Texas organised rallies against “Covid-tyranny” and criticised the use of masks to stem the spread of Covid-19 but is now in hospital himself fighting to cling on to his life.On Wednesday, Mr Wallace’s wife Jessica Wallace provided what she wrote was a “heartbreaking update” on Facebook.“He’s not doing good. It’s not looking in our favour,” she said. “His lungs are stiff due to the fibrosis. They called and said they’ve run out of options for him and asked if I would consent to a do not resuscitate. And it would be up to us when to...
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.

