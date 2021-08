Nothing screams summer memories like a circle of Adirondack chairs around a fire pit. It’s one of the more social pieces of furniture you’ll own and has a way of bringing friends and family together. The best part? An Adirondack chair can also be enjoyed solo with a good book and a lakeside view. While we only tested traditional Adirondack chairs for this guide, there are many different types of Adirondack chairs. Even with basic models, there is still a lot to consider when making your purchase.