“Rub a dub dub in the tub!” Except, it isn’t quite as simple as the song makes it sound when you’ve got a wiggly baby on your hands. You might find the first few years of bathing your babe are a real struggle, but I’m here to tell you with the right baby bath that just might change. I’m sure you want bath time to be something that’s enjoyable and it’s the very beginning stage of teaching your child good hygiene habits. We have pulled together this list of some of the very best baby bathtub options in an effort to help you make bath time a little safer, a little easier, and a whole lot more fun.