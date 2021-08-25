9 Best Lotions For Baby’s Dry Skin In 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Keeping your skin hydrated is an essential step in any skincare routine—dehydrated skin can lead to fine lines, aging, redness, and dullness—but drinking an extra glass of water every day isn't going to add desired moisture. "It is a complete myth that we should drink a lot of water to maintain hydrated skin," Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City previously told Real Simple. "Water, first and foremost, enters the bloodstream and is then filtered by the kidneys. There is no data to show that drinking more or less water leads to the skin's quality." Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a convenient way to repair their dehydrated skin with the Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, and it's even gained over 34,000 five-star reviews.