Whether your kiddo is celebrating a birthday or a holiday is just around the corner or you’re just looking for some new entertainment this list contains some of the best fun & educational toys around! 5-year-olds are inquisitive and eager to play, which is why it can be tricky to find the right toy for their developmental level. The best toys for little ones this age get them moving or interacting to keep them interested and engaged while also learning. The 20 toys below have been chosen because they can help your 5-year-old develop and hit milestones markers while having fun.