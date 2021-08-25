Cancel
Vashon, WA

Statement: Pandemic leaders respond to Krimmert controversy

By Opinion
vashonbeachcomber.com
 5 days ago

We have been working to keep Vashon safe from the COVID menace for many months, side by side with hundreds of fellow volunteers. Vaccination has been — and continues to be — the most effective tool we have. That's why vaccination is more important than ever as we face a rising number of cases from the Delta variant and from the desire of so many to "go free" and relax safety precautions. Science has been our guide through all this and numerous studies show vaccination reduces infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including for the Delta variant now circulating among us. Get vaccinated. It's more important than ever right now. We say again: COVID is not done with us.

