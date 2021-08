Though there was little traffic on the morning of Friday, Aug. 20, the section of State Street between Main Street and Davis Road has at last reopened. The road remains closed between U.S. 40 and McKenzie Road. The final phase of the State Road 9 construction work is scheduled to be completed in September, bringing to a close a project that added a median to part of the road and caused, in part, months of traffic issues in downtown Greenfield. (Jessica Karins | Daily Reporter)