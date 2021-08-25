Virginia Tech issues event requirements for COVID-19 mitigation
In its ongoing effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the growing challenge of the delta variant, and a corresponding rise in cases in communities across the country, and to align with the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia Tech has issued the following requirements for indoor and outdoor events hosted at university facilities. The requirements also apply to student groups and the Virginia Cooperative Extension. These protocols are subject to change as public health recommendations evolve.vtx.vt.edu
