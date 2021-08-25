Mask It or Casket—Get the Shot or Burial Plot

This past week our children returned to their classrooms, although cases of COVID are rising. Then the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, as of Aug. 11, mandated that all school districts enforce teachers, staff, and students to wear a mask all day. Then on Aug. 13, the Secretary of Education sent a letter to our Governor Gregg Abbott and Mike Morath, the head of TEA, making them aware that according to the CDC, it states that for the safety of all those returning to in-person learning, they should wear a mask. This letter also reminds those in charge of Texas educational policies that they were now under their radar. This means that Texas needs to follow the CDC guidelines to ensure everyone returns to school safely. As of today, the Texas Supreme Court has overturned this mandate. But for the safety of all those in our schools, SAISD students and staff are required to wear a mask still. This has become a political mess as our Texas Attorney General Paxton states that our Governor has the right to do what he thinks is best for all Texans, based on the 1975 Disaster Act. Next week the Texas Supreme Court will go over this case again, but for now, all SAISD schools and Local Government offices, everyone needs to wear a mask. This is the statement released to KENS-TV by the city of San Antonio that said Sunday that Bexar County’s mask mandate in all public schools from pre-k through 12th grade would remain in effect, “City facilities will also continue to require the use of masks for both staff and visitors.” I understand that keeping everyone is frustrated with these daily changes, but this new Delta Variant has made it more difficult for all of us.