Many Children Are Preparing To Leave For College - Do Yours Have A Power Of Attorney And A Health Care Proxy?
It is not uncommon for individuals to execute a will and other estate planning documents for themselves and to make sure that aging parents also have these documents in place. But unfortunately, we seldom see parents reminding their adult children to engage in this type of planning, including those children who have only just recently reached majority age.queensjewishlink.com
