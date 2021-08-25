Guest columnist: 'Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater'

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part column regarding Kentucky State University. I admit it has been frustrating watching Kentucky State University change administrations once again. Since I came to Frankfort in 1981, I have seen nine changes in administrations, including the most current one. This is not good for the health and well-being of the institution, nor a community that is struggling to accept the university as one of its own. Yet I feel obligated to say, “let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”