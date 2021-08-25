Recording Academy Reveals Songwriters & Composers Wing Leadership Council
THE RECORDING ACADEMY 's newly launched SONGWRITERS & COMPOSERS WING has established a LEADERSHIP COUNCIL comprised of music creators spanning diverse backgrounds and genres to further the mission of supporting and advocating on behalf of music's storytellers. Working collaboratively with the ACADEMY's membership base and ecosystem of musicians, the LEADERSHIP COUNCIL will meet regularly to inform WING's direction and take the lead in fostering recognition of all genres of songwriters. To better serve creators internationally, the WING has also forged a partnership with THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY and will work with the organization to better serve global creators who identify as songwriters and composers.www.allaccess.com
