Washington State

AG Ferguson: Foreclosure moratorium ended July 31, free counseling available statewide for at-risk homeowners

By News
sanjuanjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. After the federal foreclosure moratorium ended on July 31, Attorney General Bob Ferguson is offering guidance and resources to Washington homeowners about the availability of housing counseling services. Ferguson is encouraging homeowners need to act now to learn what post-forbearance options they may have based on the type of loan they have. Housing counselors can assist homeowners to navigate new federal rules and assistance programs that take effect at the end of August to help people keep their homes.

