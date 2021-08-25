Cancel
Winchester, VA

Personal Conduct and COVID-19 Preventative Measures Policy

su.edu
 4 days ago

At Shenandoah University we are committed to being a community of care. We do our best to care for our neighbor and make our community one of compassion, responsibility, advocacy and justice. Furthermore, in response to the COVID-19 public health pandemic, Shenandoah University has become legally obligated to implement health and safety measures required by Virginia law. For example, in January 2021, Virginia adopted a “Final Permanent Standard,” which requires Virginia employers, including private universities like Shenandoah, to take certain steps to control, prevent and mitigate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to and among employees and employers.

www.su.edu

