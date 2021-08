[This was my weekly column for GlobalNews.ca. – AC]. Imagine what it must have been like at the turn of the 20th century when a family first welcomed a phonograph or a gramophone into their home. For the first time in human history, music by the biggest performers in the world was available to you on-demand. Rather than have to travel to a great opera house somewhere, you were able to summon stars like Enrico Caruso to sing in your home just for you at any time of the day or night. It was magic.