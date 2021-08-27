Afghanistan news - live: Isis claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack after US service members killed

At least 12 US military personnel and scores of Afghan civilians died in suicide bombing attacks around Kabul airport today.

The number of civilian deaths has been reported by the BBC to be at least 60. The Wall Street Journal has put the number at about 90, and its total death toll – including the US military fatalities – exceeds 100.

The number of injured people in Afghanistan’s capital city has been estimated to be between 120 and 150.

The exact number of fatalities and wounded people is not yet known.

There were two explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate and the nearby Baron hotel.

The devastating attacks near the airfield took place while thousands of Afghans continued their desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said no British troops or officials have been hurt in the blasts, that US officials said were carried out with suicide bomb vests.

It comes after the UK and US had warned of a “highly lethal” terror attack and urged people to stay away from the airport.

British prime minister Boris Johnson had admitted that “time is short” to evacuate people before Tuesday’s deadline.