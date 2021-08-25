Cancel
Vashon, WA

Reporting a perfect audit

By Opinion
vashonbeachcomber.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Vashon Island School District supplements its state and federal budget with tax dollars from our community. These supplemental levy funds account for 14% of our approximately $26 million budget and ensure we are providing Vashon students with an exceptional educational experience that shapes their lives forever. Your tax dollars are critical to this mission and they must be spent within the guidelines of both state and federal laws. As such, the Vashon Island School District recently underwent an annual state audit and for the sixth audit in a row over the past eight years, in all areas evaluated, the District is reporting a clean or perfect audit to our school community.

