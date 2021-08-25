Cancel
Vashon, WA

Charlie’s choice

By Opinion
vashonbeachcomber.com
 5 days ago

In the past week, Vashon has roiled with the news that our fire chief has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and has thus far refused to become vaccinated in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate for firefighters and EMTs to do so by Oct. 18. Instead, Chief Charles Krimmert has...

www.vashonbeachcomber.com

