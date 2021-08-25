Charlie’s choice

Congressman Jared Huffman (CA-02) and Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) recently announced the launch of the Congressional California Coastal Caucus at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California. The caucus will bring together members of the California House delegation to share and discuss federal policy to address matters of importance to the 840-mile California coast, including issues relating to the environment and economy. Congressman Lieu and Congresswoman Julia Brownley (CA-26) will serve as co-chairs of the caucus. Additional members of the caucus include U.S. Representatives Eric Swalwell, Nanette Barragan, Alan Lowenthal, Jimmy Panetta, Jared Huffman, Mike Levin, Ro Khanna, Jackie Speier, Salud Carbajal, Barbara Lee and Anna Eshoo.
