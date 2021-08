Continental High Volleyball team will start the 2021 season on the road with a road trip to North Baltimore (9/21) follow up with a trip to Patrick Hendy (9/24). The home schedule starts on 9/26 when Wayne Trace comes to town. The Pirates added Delphos Jefferson (9/25) to the schedule they replaced Tinora. The Pirates tip off the PCL scheulde on 9/7 when they host Columbus Grove. The Pirate will finish the home schedule on 10/8 as they take home Miller City. The regular season finishes off with the Pirates making a trip to PCL rival Ottoville on 10/14.