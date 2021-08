HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets defeated Leon in a see-saw, five-set battle on Tuesday to secure their first win over the Lady Cougars in six seasons. “We are young and we have a lot of people that have not played together before. I have been telling them all year though that we have the pieces, we just have to keep the pieces moving in the same direction,” said Lady Hornet head coach Cody Hassell.