Little League Softball World Series Champions

bristownews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green County All-Stars Softball Team is the first team from Oklahoma to win the Little League Softball World Series. Beating Virginia, Wednesday night, Aug. 18, 2021, the team wrapped up an undefeated run and took home the title. The Little League Softball World Series has been around since the 1970's. In all the years, this is the first time Oklahoma won and it is the first time an Oklahoma team made it far enough to compete for the title. The girls plan on competing for the World Series Title next year in the junior division for girls ages 14 and older.

Hawaii Statewiproud.com

Ambidextrous pitcher from Hawaii to skip Little League World Series

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Little League is headed to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Little League World Series (LLWS) later this month. It’s arguably the biggest youth sporting event in America, but one of the star players won’t be going, and it’s his own decision. That’s not the only...
Norfolk, NESand Hills Express

‘Cuffs vs Hoses’ charity softball game gears up

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The 'Cuffs vs Hoses' charity softball game is taking place Sunday where Norfolk's Police Department and Fire Departments compete in a fun, competitive game while raising money for great causes. NCN caught up with one of the policemen playing in the game and asked what to expect out of the annual event.
Michigan StatePosted by
1470 WFNT

Michigan Team Will Represent The Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series

The kids from Taylor are going to be representing Michigan as the Great Lakes Region Champs at the 2021 Little League World Series. This is the first time since 2018 that a team from Michigan will be making the trip to Williamsport. The Taylor team is coming in as a top seed to win the tournament, and it's been a long time since a Michigan team did that. The only time a Michigan team won the Little League World Series was in 1959 when Hamtramck beat California 12-0.
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Hornets vs Shidler

Ashley Burdick delivers a pitch. Cassie Halterman throws to base. Ashley Burdick goes for a run. Grace Slape ready to play. Katy Rodman goes for a homer. Morgan Steele playing defense.
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

“GAME CHANGER” AS R ADIOS JERSEY WINS CT OAKS

A group of happy owners, former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth among them, screaming their joy to the darkened sky, made their way to the Charles Town winner’s circle Friday evening. And why shouldn’t they shout? The sophomore filly they own, R Adios Jersey, had just earned the first...
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Pirates

Molly Gill drops down a bunt. Mckenna Ingram delivers a pitch with Dustie Barnes on defense. Kinzie Williams drops a bunt against Poteau. Ava Yocham slides safely into third. Albaney Pritchard ready on defense. Ava Yocham drives a hit. Dustie Barnes drives a hit against Beggs. Abby Morgan delivers a...
SportsSwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel Makes Post-Olympic Racing Return, Posts Impressive Quadruple at ISL in Naples

Caeleb Dressel Makes Post-Olympic Racing Return, Posts Impressive Quadruple at ISL in Naples. At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals, becoming just the third man after Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps to win individual gold in three different races. When he finished that meet, Dressel suggested he needed a break, and he spent the better part of August traveling the U.S. for media and sponsorship commitments and vacation. But as the 2021 ISL season kicked off this week in Naples, Italy, Dressel was there and in the pool, maybe not racing at absolute top form but putting up strong times and, of course, winning.
Motorsportsbristownews.com

Western Heritage Days

Barrel racing event entertains the fans. A young rider competes in Barrel Racing in the Pee-Wee Division. Team Roping cowboys take down a steer. This young cowboy competes in the mutton busting. Richard Stephens and Kristin Weaver pose with Pistol Pete.
Weatherbristownews.com

Round Up Club crowns Royalty

The Bristow Round Up Club (BRUC) presented the two-day Western Heritage Days Rodeo and crowned its 2021-2022 royalty last weekend. Held in tandem with Western Heritage Days festivities, the club puts on the rodeo, during which it crowns its annual royalty winners. On Friday, the first night of the two-day rodeo went on as planned; however, Saturday’s rodeo events were postponed until Sunday morning at 9 a.m. due to inclement weather. The weather also necessitated cancelation of the much-anticipated dance and postponement of the royalty crowning ceremony.

