Little League Softball World Series Champions

The Green County All-Stars Softball Team is the first team from Oklahoma to win the Little League Softball World Series. Beating Virginia, Wednesday night, Aug. 18, 2021, the team wrapped up an undefeated run and took home the title. The Little League Softball World Series has been around since the 1970's. In all the years, this is the first time Oklahoma won and it is the first time an Oklahoma team made it far enough to compete for the title. The girls plan on competing for the World Series Title next year in the junior division for girls ages 14 and older.