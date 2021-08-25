Cancel
HBO Cancels Skateboarding Comedy ‘Betty’ After 2 Seasons

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Cadillac News
 4 days ago

After two seasons, Crystal Moselle’s skateboarding series Betty has been canceled by HBO. Based on Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film Skate Kitchen, the teen comedy series followed the lives of a diverse all-girl group of skateboarders as they navigated the predominantly male-focused sport. The series premiered in May 2020 and received a positive reception from critics; it was soon renewed for a second season, which premiered on June 11, 2021.

www.cadillacnews.com

