The FTSE 100 rallied a bit on Friday as we continue to see stocks rally in general. Ultimately, this is a market that should go looking towards the 7190 level, but it may take quite a bit of strength to break above there. If we do, then the market is very likely to go looking towards the 7300 level. After all, the FTSE 100 is without a doubt a “risk-on index”, so it does make sense that we would see buyers on dips as well. The 7100 level has offered quite a bit of support, so I like the idea of using that as a springboard if we do pull back. Furthermore, we also have the 50-day EMA currently sitting at the 7044 handle that also could cause quite a bit of support.