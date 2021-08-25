Cancel
Rochester, MN

Mayo Clinic Health System Brings Back Hospital Visitor Restrictions

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

(Rochester, MN) -- Mayo Clinic Health System is updating its visitor restrictions due to a rise in COVID cases in the region. All hospitals and clinics will only allow one designated visitor per patient starting today (Wednesday). The visitor limit will affect hospitals Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Lake City, and Red Wing, Minnesota, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region. Doctor Robert Albright, Junior said 15 to 20 percent of COVID tests in southeast Minnesota counties outside of Rochester are coming back positive. Officials say the increasing cases are largely due to the delta variants.

