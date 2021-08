Peter Rosalita, quite possibly the most talented 10-year-old singer in the country, returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage during the August 10 live episode and once again wowed the judges. This time around, the crooning kid took on the Whitney Houston classic “I Have Nothing” live from the Dolby Theatre — no pressure, right? Judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum had nothing but raves for Peter, while Simon Cowell had some sound advice. He urged the youngster to pick a more age appropriate song next time that didn’t sound like his mother had chosen it. Watch the...