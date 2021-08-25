Cancel
GBP/JPY: More Consolidation To Come?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been seeing consolidation in GBP/JPY for several months now and it would appear that momentum is gradually turning in favor of sellers. While the pair is seeing solid support around 148.50, the rallies are hitting a ceiling earlier and earlier which is typically a bearish signal. With that support...

www.investing.com

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD breaks 1.1800 to start recovery

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1750 and 1.1800. It broke a major bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1725 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to gain strength above the 1.1750 and 1.1760 resistance levels. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.1908 swing high to 1.1663 swing low.
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Could Edge Higher

The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 150.57 on Friday. As a result, the British Pound rose by 89 pips or 0.59% against the Japanese Yen during Friday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest that the exchange rate could continue...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breaks Resistance

The US dollar tumbled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too early to withdraw support. The pair has seen solid buying interest at the daily support (1.3600). After a short-lived consolidation below the key resistance at 1.3770, a bullish breakout is a sign of commitment from the buy-side. An overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with buyers expected around 1.3700.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Are more advances in store for EUR/JPY?

EUR/JPY traded slightly higher today, after hitting support at 129.15, but it thereafter found resistance at 129.75 and turned sideways. Overall, the pair is trading above the prior downside resistance line drawn from the high of June 16th, and thus, we would consider the short-term outlook to be cautiously positive.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

At the end of last week, the currency pair made yet another attempt at breaching the resistance level of 1.1770 which, this time around, proved to be successful. At the time of writing the analysis, the EUR/USD is headed towards a test of the next resistance and psychological level of 1.1800. If the bulls keep the momentum going and start the week with a confirmed breach of 1.1800, then we might see a test of 1.1830 and even one of 1.1890, which would be coming from the higher time frames. In the negative direction, the previously mentioned level of 1.1770 is now acting as a support. This week, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the non-farm payrolls change for the U.S. (Friday; 12:30 GMT), consumer price index for the euro area (Tuesday; 09:00 GMT) and on the data on the ADP non-farm employment change for the U.S. (Wednesday; 12:15 GMT).
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 109.67; (P) 109.97; (R1) 110.16;. USD/JPY drops slightly today but stays inside range of 109.10/110.79. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 109.10 will target 108.71 support first. Firm break there will resume the decline from 111.65 and target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18 next. On the upside, break of 110.79 will resume the rebound from 108.71 to retest 111.65 high.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The euro rallied a bit ast week, especially now that Jerome Powell has come out and suggested that although tapering will probably happen sometime later in this year, the reality is that we will see no interest rate hikes. Because of this, we are seeing the market rally a bit, but I also recognize that the 1.1850 level above is going to be difficult to overcome. In the short term, it certainly looks as if we are going to try to get there. With this, the market seems as if it is building a bit of a base, but I cannot really say that it is overly strong yet.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8592 last week but turned sideway since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rise is expected as long as 0.8504 support holds. On the upside, above 0.8592 will resume the rise form 0.8448 to 0.8668 resistance next. Firm break there will be a strong sign of near term bullish reversal at least On the downside, however, break of 0.8504 will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8448 low instead.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces further consolidation near term – UOB

24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘break 1.3800’ yesterday was incorrect as it fell sharply from 1.3767 (low has been 1.3690). While downward momentum has not improved by much, the decline has room to extend lower to 1.3670. The major support at 1.3640 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.3725 followed by 1.3750.”
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breakout Occurs

On Thursday, the British Pound fell by 66 pips or 0.48% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during Thursday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers are likely to continue to pressure the exchange rate lower during the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the initial Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous two session’s consolidative moves. The sterling falls on the sour risk sentiment, Brexit chaos. GBP/USD treads water on the last trading day of the week in the initial Asian trading session....
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Bears Could Prevail

On August 24, the British Pound fell by 74 pips or 0.49% against the Japanese Yen. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday’s trading session. Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY Rangebound Between Trendlines

USDJPY is in a consolidation phase between two converging trendlines in the four-hour chart, moving sideways within the 110.21 - 109.40 area over the past week. Encouragingly, the lower trendline managed to add strong footing under the price on Tuesday at 109.40, raising speculation that the pair could sail northwards again, but the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 111.65 – 108.71 down leg came immediately to block the way higher on Wednesday at 109.83.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY trims a part of intraday gains, falters ahead of 151.00 mark

GBP/JPY regained positive traction on Wednesday and inched back closer to the overnight swing high. A generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move. A modest USD strength acted as a headwind for the GBP and capped any further gains for the cross. The...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Range and Trend Swing Plays on GBP/USD and AUD/JPY

GBP/USD and AUD/JPY have interesting inflection points that you’ll definitely want to consider. A couple of days ago we talked about AUD/JPY possibly forming a wedge that hinted at extending the pair’s downtrend. Well, I hope you traded the pattern because AUD/JPY did make new monthly lows after breaking below...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

Since Friday’s trading session, the British Pound has surged by 84 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average on Monday morning. Everything being equal, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains within a consolidative range – UOB

24-hour view: “USD traded between 109.55 and 109.88 last Friday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 109.55/110.05. Momentum indicators are still ‘flat’ and further sideway-trading would not be surprising. Expected range for today, 109.55/110.00.”. Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from last Thursday...
Marketsinvesting.com

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Forecast

GBP/USD held just 10 pips from very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70. EUR/GBP topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts need stops above 8600. GBP/NZD is in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly.
Marketsbabypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Potential Breakdowns on GBP/JPY & Silver

Are GBP/JPY and silver in for longer-term declines?. And can the S&P 500 index hit new highs this week?. Here are the levels I’m watching. Better keep your eyes glued to the 150.00 major psychological mark, as a break below this head and shoulders neckline could confirm that a long-term selloff is underway!

