‘‘The Analogue Years’’ live auction, hosted by one of the world’s leading news agencies, will take place Sunday, October 3, 2021, under the direction of DIGARD AUCTION, at the we are_ event space in Paris. It will also be held live online at Digard.com (via the French platform Drouot) and on the American platform Artsy.net on October 3. There will be two weeks of open bidding available ahead of the auction at Artsy.net.