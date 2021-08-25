5 Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental illnesses and issues in the USA, affecting around 40 million adults in the country, with women in the majority. More specifically, around 6.8 million are diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), which some are also diagnosed with major depression. Meanwhile, around 6 million are suffering from panic disorder (PD), 15 million are reported to have Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), and around 19 million are affected with Specific Phobias. We also have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as the other two mental health issues are closely related to anxiety disorders.