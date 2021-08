For a man who could be about to steal Angela Merkel’s crown and pull off Germany’s biggest election upset in a generation, Olaf Scholz cuts an understated figure. When his campaign rolled onto the streets of Berlin this week, there was none of the air of insurgency that has gripped much of Europe’s political Left in recent years. Mr Scholz had discarded his jacket and tie, but with his slight, balding figure and quiet manner, it gave him more the air of a regional bank manager at the office party than Europe’s next leader in waiting.