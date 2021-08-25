Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold eases on steady dollar, focus on Jackson Hole

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

* Supply surplus looming in platinum market -Commerzbank. * Platinum down more than 1% (Updates prices) Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday as the dollar halted its slide while investors sought cues on the timeline of monetary tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium this week.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Jackson Hole#Reuters#Kinesis#Fed#Ig Market#Commerzbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European bourses end higher on dovish Fed as Entra leads tally of gains

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had wrapped up the session in an upbeat tenure, as the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had shown little or no intents to taper a substantial scale of fiscal support for the economy in an annual Jackson Hole Conference of Central Bankers, while real estate stocks had led the charges with Norway’s Entra leading the tally of gains in regional pan-European STOXX 600.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price jumps above $1,800 as Powell says tapering could begin this year

(Kitco News) The gold market saw immediate gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded more cautious than other Fed officials when talking about tapering, stating that the central bank could start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases this year. At the time of writing, December Comex gold...
MarketsCNBC

Gold jumps after Fed's Powell fails to signal taper timeline

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,817.21 per ounce by 1:33 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,819.50. Gold bounced over 1% on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of signaling when the U.S. central bank would start withdrawing its economic support and reiterated his view that current price spikes are transitory.
Stockswsau.com

Investors plough money into bonds, stick with stocks-BofA

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income funds enjoyed their biggest inflows in seven weeks with investors piling into investment grade debt and U.S. Treasuries in the past week, BofA said on Friday. Bond funds took in $13.3 billion with investment grade bond funds enjoying $8.8 bln of inflows and U.S. Treasuries...
Energy Industrydailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Testing Resistance

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the US dollar picked up a bit of strength. As we are now getting ready to get some type of statement on Federal Reserve policy over the next 24 hours coming out of Jackson Hole, a lot of traders will be paying close attention as to whether or not money is going to tighten. With several Federal Reserve Gov.’s giving hawkish statements during the day, it has put a bit of a dent in the risk appetite of traders.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US rate policy undermine outlook

USD/CAD reverses as WTI gains 5.9% on Monday 10.9% on the week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell says a taper is coming, markets want to know when. Dollar falls even though US Treasury yield curve steepens modestly. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts weakness ahead. The USD/CAD was bracketed by losses last week...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, euro, sterling await Powell's Jackson Hole speech

* Hawkish regional Fed chiefs call for early tapering. * Investors bet Powell may steer clear of taper hints. * Dollar helped by geopolitical worries after Kabul attack. Milan, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The dollar, euro and sterling steadied on Friday as investors waited for a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with analysts now doubting the central bank’s boss will hint when he may start to trim asset purchases.
Industrykitco.com

Kootenay Silver CEO on price cycles, M&A, and AI in mining

Silver is on track to make a comeback after being stuck in a range for so long, said Jim McDonald, CEO of Kootenay Silver, who said that the long-term bull cycle is not yet over. “We’re expecting another breakout to come here in the silver price pretty soon. It’s a...
Currenciestheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 30): The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today on improved sentiment towards the currency, coupled with rising oil prices, a dealer said. At 9.04 am, the local note rose to 4.1760/1780 versus the greenback from Friday's close of 4.1890/1930. However, the dealer...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Powell Waves Off Inflation Concerns; US yields, dollar fall

Aussie, Risk FX Take Off; Commodities, Equities Climb. Summary: US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sent the Dollar and bond yields tumbling in his speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic summit. Powell said that while recent rises in inflation are a cause for concern, they are likely to be temporary. In July, US policy makers said they believed that it could be appropriate to begin tapering this year. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.31%. A favourite gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 foreign currencies, slid 0.41% to 92.67 from 93.05 on Friday. Risk appetite rose, while equities, commodities and resource currencies took off. The Australian Dollar outperformed, soaring 0.93% to settle at 0.7313 (0.7239). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped to 1.2612 from 1.2682, down 0.65%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7012 (0.6950). Sterling rallied to 1.3760 (1.3698) while the Euro advanced 0.28% to 1.1797. The USD/JPY pair Dollar retreated 109.85 from 110.03, down 0.25%. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were all higher against the Greenback. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) retreated to 6.4625 at the New York close, from 6.4845 on Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar the Greenback slid to 1.3458 (1.3550).
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Gold prices scale near 4-week high on Powell's dovish tone

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer. Spot gold was steady at $1,814.86 per ounce,...
Marketsinvesting.com

All Eyes on Jackson Hole Symposium

Investing.com -- The Bank of Korea was the first large central bank to raise interest rates. The bank has clearly made a choice: Rising debt is a bigger concern than the threat of the virus. All eyes today will be on US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell as he makes his speech on the final day of the Jackson Hole Symposium. Asian stocks are trading mixed right now and are likely to experience high volatility today.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Safe-haven gold prices jump as dovish Fed restores safe-haven bid

On Friday, the precious yellow-metal gold futures’ prices had bounced back more than 1.0 per cent, as US Fed Chair Jerome Powell had clung on to his much-disputed view that a latest uptick in inflation indicators would be transitory and had declined to offer any timeline on when the US Central Bank would begin to ease its bond repurchase program.
Currenciesfxempire.com

USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Rallies into Jackson Hole

The US dollar has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, as it looks like traders are trying to get ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium statement coming out of Jerome Powell. After all, people are starting to look at the idea of tapering as strengthening the US dollar, and we are seeing that over here as well. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, but that should not be a huge surprise considering that the pair has been so tightly wound for a while.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1770, focus on Jackson Hole

EUR/USD reverses the recent pullback and retakes 1.1770. Markets’ attention remains on the speech by Fed’s Powell. US PCE will be the salient data release in the calendar. The European currency resumes the upside and lifts EUR/USD to new daily highs in the 1.1770 zone. EUR/USD focused on Powell. EUR/USD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy