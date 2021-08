AudioClash: Battle of the Bands, a musical band battler that was due to hit Steam Early Access this month has been delayed. We first got wind of the game back in June, when it was set for an August 17th early access release date. The game is being made with the participation of YouTube musicians The Living Tombstone, known for their many, many songs including several Five Nights at Freddy’s-themed ones. You can find their channel here if you want a taste of their musical accomplishments.