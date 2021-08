After two seasons with four total wins behind a lot of youngsters, Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the Raiders. “The bittersweet of the last couple of years is that a lot of these kids took their lumps and kept showing up, being resilient like you want,” Brundidge said. “And now here they are juniors and seniors. The juniors are almost like seniors because they had to be counted on so much.