The market did not go down, Nancy pulls out all the stops

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market did NOT go down. Economic data was just a bit weaker – positive for FED policy. The house passes a $3.5 Trillion blueprint for the human infrastructure bill. Oil rallies and has now gained back 9.5% in 3 days. Joey commits to the Taliban imposed August 31st end...

Powell keeps the risk rally going

It felt as though markets spent all of last week waiting for the Jackson Hole symposium but in the event Federal Reserve Chair Powell didn’t really tell us anything new. This was good enough for risk assets, with equities ending the week higher and bonds also rallying, with the US Treasury curve bull steepening, setting up a positive start for equity markets this week. The US dollar came under pressure as Powell did not repeat the hawkish messages of some recent Fed speakers over recent days.
Biden tells some hard truths few want to hear

President Biden on Thursday mournfully delivered information to the country that was disagreeable to many Americans: There is no way to withdraw from a futile war without messiness. The expectation that there would be no misery or casualties was a fantasy. A case in point is the issue of Afghan...
While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Not only do the Taliban live on opium

Canadian journalist Graeme Smith traveled for nearly 15 years in Afghanistan. First as a reporter, perhaps one of the Westerners who has covered the country for the longest time, and then as a consultant for analysis centers such as International Crisis Group, where he currently works. He has had contacts with everyone, including the Taliban. He knows a lot, of which more, and even so he warns: “We experts don’t have answers. The Taliban are a secret organization and nobody knows how they are financed ”. That said, there are approximations to the sources that have filled their coffers until the reconquest of Kabul. And there are many. According to a report recently gathered by UN member states for the Security Council, the annual income of the Taliban ranges from $ 300 million to $ 1.6 billion, an undoubtedly wide range. This report does specify the origin of the money: drug trafficking and opium production, extortion, kidnapping and ransom demand, exploitation of mineral areas, taxes in their control areas, individual donations and donations from non-governmental organizations.
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
4th Stimulus Check Update: Reasons Behind Its Massive Support!

This article is about examining the reasons behind the massive support towards a 4th stimulus check. Over 169M payments have been issued by the IRS in the 3rd series of direct payments. Out of that, nearly 2M people have received stimulus checks of $1,400 in July alone. However, there is still massive support in favor of the 4th stimulus check.
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported its first recorded death linked to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, after a woman suffered a rare side-effect leading to inflammation of the heart muscle. The report comes as the country battles an outbreak of the...
Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.

