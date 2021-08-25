The Fed will likely begin monetary policy easing
The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.19 levels and traded in the narrow range of 74.19-74.30 with a slight upside bias. The pair finally closed at the day at 74.25 levels. The Indian rupee had opened steady against the greenback today as investors were on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday, where it is expected that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary will provide cues on when the Fed will likely begin monetary policy easing.www.fxstreet.com
