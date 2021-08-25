The Fed will likely begin monetary policy easing

It felt as though markets spent all of last week waiting for the Jackson Hole symposium but in the event Federal Reserve Chair Powell didn’t really tell us anything new. This was good enough for risk assets, with equities ending the week higher and bonds also rallying, with the US Treasury curve bull steepening, setting up a positive start for equity markets this week. The US dollar came under pressure as Powell did not repeat the hawkish messages of some recent Fed speakers over recent days.